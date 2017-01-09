Jury sentences Massachusetts carjacking killer of 2 to death

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines Pause

0:39 Braving the cold for a frigid game of Ultimate Frisbee

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:03 Althoff and East St. Louis basketball battle at Highland Shootout

2:54 Belleville cancer survivor toes the rubber at Busch Stadium

1:35 Belleville cancer survivor to throw out first pitch at Busch Stadium

6:01 Firefighter with Down syndrome

2:49 Althoff basketball coach discusses Goodwin's shoulder injury

1:28 Highland Christmas Lights Contest Winners