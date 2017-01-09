Before title game, Alabama’s already beat Clemson in college football’s money game

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth Pause

0:31 Governor Scott press conference at Broward General

2:55 Motive a mystery for lone gunman in airport attack, FBI says

1:42 BSO update on shooting at FLL

2:55 Motive a mystery for lone gunman in airport attack, FBI says

0:39 Braving the cold for a frigid game of Ultimate Frisbee

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:59 Wi-Fi Hotspots available at Belleville Public Library

6:01 Firefighter with Down syndrome