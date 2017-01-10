National

January 10, 2017 3:27 AM

Orlando mourns deaths of 2 law enforcement officers

By MIKE SCHNEIDER Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla.

Orlando's law enforcement community is mourning the death of two officers amid the search for a suspect.

Authorities say Orlando Police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton was fatally shot Monday morning when she approached a fugitive wanted for questioning in the killing of his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

More than two hours later, Orange County Sheriff's Office Deputy First Class Norman Lewis was killed when his motorcycle collided with a van as he was responding to a manhunt in search of the 41-year-old Markeith Loyd, the suspect in Clayton's shooting.

Authorities say someone in a Wal-Mart store had tipped off the sergeant that Loyd was in the area. She was shot after she approached him outside the store.

Loyd fled the area and a manhunt involving hundreds of law enforcement officers was conducted around an apartment complex in northwest Orlando.

