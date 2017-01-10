Kidnapped driver streams bank robbery. Then thief gives the cash away

1:16 Prosecutor responds to call for DNA testing in 1983 murder case Pause

2:44 O'Fallon High School Marching Panthers perform at Orange Bowl

2:44 Smithton school takes proactive step on lead

1:32 Neslisah Bayraktar talks about the dual diploma program at SIUE

0:39 Braving the cold for a frigid game of Ultimate Frisbee

3:20 Students wish school leaders a happy 'Honky Tonk Christmas'

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

6:01 Firefighter with Down syndrome

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man