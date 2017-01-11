Police accuse 2 of helping fugitive before officer's killing

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty Pause

1:48 Tractor-trailer overturns near Waterloo

1:36 Army veteran receives mortgage-free home

0:24 Winter weather leads to crashes in metro-east

2:44 Smithton school takes proactive step on lead

2:44 O'Fallon High School Marching Panthers perform at Orange Bowl

2:18 OTHS band talks about Orange Bowl

1:51 Althoff's Jordan Goodwin plays through injury against Centralia

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.