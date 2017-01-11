Rufus, the Teddy bear lost during the airport shooting, is back with its family

2:06 Trump pick John Kelly faces Senate confirmation hearing Pause

2:45 Trump pick Jeff Sessions defends record during confirmation hearing

5:00 Obama's farewell: laws won't be enough. Hearts must change.

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty

0:21 Jeremiah Tilmon's slam dunk against Alton in blowout win

1:32 Neslisah Bayraktar talks about the dual diploma program at SIUE

2:44 Smithton school takes proactive step on lead

2:44 O'Fallon High School Marching Panthers perform at Orange Bowl

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.