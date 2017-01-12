Cheesier pizzas rescue dairy prices as Americans drink less milk

2:08 Former Sen. Al D’Amato kicked off plane for staging protest Pause

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

0:41 Fire damages Washington Park home

1:25 Single-vehicle crash in New Athens sends driver to hospital

1:51 Althoff's Jordan Goodwin plays through injury against Centralia

1:44 Belleville City Clerk Dallas Cook removed from electoral board

1:10 Althoff defeats Carbondale at Mascoutah Holiday Invitational

2:44 Smithton school takes proactive step on lead