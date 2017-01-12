Man gets prison for killing four in drunken crash. ‘You are a murderer,’ tearful judge says

0:37 Customer finds swastikas on the soles of his shoes Pause

1:04 Line snakes around Eagle WinCo as shoppers stock up on storm supplies

0:41 Fire damages Washington Park home

3:20 Students wish school leaders a happy 'Honky Tonk Christmas'

1:51 Althoff's Jordan Goodwin plays through injury against Centralia

1:28 Highland Christmas Lights Contest Winners

1:31 Edwardsvile girls basketball coach talks win over O'Fallon

6:01 Firefighter with Down syndrome

1:21 O'Fallon police host Breakfast With Santa