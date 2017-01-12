These were the last Cubans to enter the U.S. as wet foot, dry foot policy ended

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you Pause

1:23 Your dog's memory may be more 'human' than you thought

0:34 Ryan Moore comments on electoral board's decision to remove him from April ballot

0:41 New St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert sworn in

3:04 Ron Duebbert ousts St. Clair County Circuit Judge John Baricevic

1:11 Parolee who lived with judge charged with murder

0:41 Fire damages Washington Park home

1:51 Althoff's Jordan Goodwin plays through injury against Centralia

3:20 Students wish school leaders a happy 'Honky Tonk Christmas'