Women in Hollywood had no more key behind-the-camera roles in 2016 than in 1998

Even as more and more high-profile celebrities speak out against perceived sexism in the movie-making industry, the number of women who had a hand in the making the top movies of 2016 shrank slightly when compared to both 2015 and 2001.
Top-earning and award-winning actors such as Jennifer Lawrence, Natalie Portman, Emma Stone, Mila Kunis, Jennifer Aniston, Patricia Arquette and Ashley Judd have all spoken out in recent months about the wage gap between men and women in film, about fending off unwanted sexual advances from powerful studio executives and about having their ideas dismissed because of their gender.
The topic has been highlighted in the national media, lampooned by Saturday Night Live and critiqued and deconstructed by activists.
Yet in spite of it all, women were no more likely to have a key role in a top-grossing movie in 2016 than they were in 1998.
That’s according to an analysis of the top 250 films at the box office in this past year conducted by Dr. Martha M. Lauzen of the Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film at San Diego State University.
Having more women working behind the camera in technical roles has been a key objective of many activists, but the numbers suggest that goal is still a long way from being achieved.
Lauzen found that after a slight bump in 2015, the amount of women working as writers, directors, producers, cinematographers, editors and executive producers on highly successful projects slipped two percentage points in 2016, from 19 to 17. The same percentage of women were in key behind-the-camera roles in 1998.
In particular, the number of female directors, executive producers, producers, editors and cinematographers all fell, while the number of writers increased from 11 percent to 13 percent. Compared to 1998, every category besides cinematographer was equal or worse in 2016.
“I would say I’m dumbfounded,” Lauzen told Variety. “It is remarkable that with all of the attention and talk over the last couple of years in the business and the film industry, the numbers actually declined.”
Even in other, less high-profile roles, the number of women is miniscule. Just three percent of composers and four percent of sound designers are women.
Lauzen also analyzed the top 100 and top 500 movies of the year in her study and found that among the top 500 films of 2016, the number of women in key roles increased slightly, to 19 percent, but was still short of 2015’s numbers. The same decline was true among the top 100 films, and every key role besides cinematographer is at or below the same level it was at in 2000.
“The current small-scale remedies, such as the shadowing and mentoring programs, may benefit handfuls of individuals, but they fail to recognize the magnitude and scope of the problem,” Lauzen told the Los Angeles Times.
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission launched an investigation into harassment and discrimination early in 2016, according to Time Magazine.
In front of the camera, female actors were a little closer to achieving parity with their male counterparts, though an imbalance did exist. Of the top 30 highest-paid actors in 2016, 10 were women, including just two in the top 18, per Forbes. Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson’s films combined to make her the highest-grossing star in 2016, joining three other women in the top 10, according to Forbes as well.
