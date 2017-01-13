For the first time, U.S. coin to show Liberty as a black woman

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Pause

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

1:00 Local weatherman warns Boise of potential weather catastrophe

0:28 Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies

1:04 Line snakes around Eagle WinCo as shoppers stock up on storm supplies

1:14 Road crews keeping ahead of storm

1:26 Belleville East girls win fourth-straight basketball game

2:12 Town turns out for bone marrow registry drive for Highland businessman