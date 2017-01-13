Trump's coming in, DC National Guard chief is ordered out

1:51 Emergency agency live-streaming weather updates on social media Pause

1:14 Road crews keeping ahead of storm

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

0:50 The last Cubans to cross freely into the U.S.

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

0:20 How to pronounce 'Açai'

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:12 Town turns out for bone marrow registry drive for Highland businessman

1:11 Parolee who lived with judge charged with murder