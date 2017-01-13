Green Bay Packers fans want Troy Aikman and Joe Buck banned from broadcasting booth

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you Pause

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

0:26 May River student throws volleyball at officer on bike

1:18 Race relations: a conversation at Bluffton's Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church

1:14 Road crews keeping ahead of storm

1:00 Battling ice storm takes a lot of salt

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:28 Highland Christmas Lights Contest Winners

3:20 Students wish school leaders a happy 'Honky Tonk Christmas'