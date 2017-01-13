AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EST

In early GOP win on health care repeal, Congress OKs budget
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ascendant Republicans drove a budget through Congress on Friday that gives them an early but critical victory in their crusade to scrap President Barack Obama's health care overhaul.
The vote trains the spotlight on whether they and Donald Trump can deliver on repeated pledges to not just erase that statute but replace it.
Demonstrating the GOP's willingness to plunge into a defining but risky battle, the House used a near party-line 227-198 roll call to approve a measure that prevents Senate Democrats from derailing a future bill, thus far unwritten, annulling and reshaping Obama's landmark 2010 law. The budget, which won Senate approval early Thursday, does not need the president's signature.
"The 'Unaffordable' Care Act will soon be history!" Trump tweeted Friday in a dig at the statute's name, the Affordable Care Act. Trump takes the presidential oath next Friday.
The real work looms in coming months as the new administration and congressional Republicans write legislation to erase much of the health care law and replace it with a GOP version. Republicans have internal divisions over what that would look like, though past GOP proposals have cut much of the existing law's federal spending and eased coverage requirements while relying more on tax benefits and letting states make decisions.
---
Top Trump aide in frequent contact with Russia's ambassador
WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump's national security adviser and Russia's ambassador to the U.S. have been in frequent contact in recent weeks, including on the day the Obama administration hit Moscow with sanctions in retaliation for election-related hacking, a senior U.S. official said Friday.
After initially denying that Michael Flynn and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak spoke Dec. 29, a Trump official said late Friday that the transition team was aware of one call on the day President Barack Obama imposed sanctions.
It's not unusual for incoming administrations to have discussions with foreign governments before taking office. But repeated contacts just as Obama imposed sanctions would raise questions about whether Trump's team discussed — or even helped shape — Russia's response.
Russian President Vladimir Putin unexpectedly did not retaliate against the U.S. for the move, a decision Trump quickly praised.
More broadly, Flynn's contact with the Russian ambassador suggests the incoming administration has already begun to lay the groundwork for its promised closer relationship with Moscow. That effort appears to be moving ahead, even as many in Washington, including Republicans, have expressed outrage over intelligence officials' assessment that Putin launched a hacking operation aimed at meddling in the U.S. election to benefit Trump.
---
British ex-spy behind Trump dossier seen as a cool operator
LONDON (AP) — Christopher Steele, the one-time British spy who has compiled an explosive dossier on President-elect Donald Trump, is a well-regarded operative who wouldn't make up stories to satisfy his clients, according to diplomatic and intelligence experts who know him.
Steele, 52, worked for MI6, Britain's overseas intelligence agency, and served in Moscow in the early 1990s. After leaving the agency, he and a partner started Orbis Business Intelligence Ltd. in 2009. The firm provides strategic advice, gathers intelligence and conducts cross-border investigations, according to its website.
"I know him as a very competent, professional operator who left the secret service and is now operating his own private company," Andrew Wood, Britain's ambassador to Russia from 1995 to 2000, told the BBC on Friday. "I do not think he would make things up. I don't think he would, necessarily, always draw correct judgment, but that's not the same thing."
In a tweet Friday, Trump described the "phony allegations" as having been compiled by his political opponents and a "failed spy afraid of being sued." He did not mention Steele by name.
In Moscow, a spokesman for President Vladimir Putin said the reported author of a dossier claiming that Russia has compromising material on Trump "is not known to the Kremlin." Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday also reiterated the Kremlin's view that the allegations are false.
---
Trump's team of rivals: Discordant notes in the amen chorus
WASHINGTON (AP) — You can't really call them "yes men." Maybe we're meeting Donald Trump's "yes, but" men.
Some of the incoming president's most important Cabinet choices are at odds with him on matters that were dear to his heart as a campaigner and central to his promises to supporters.
Trump says he doesn't mind the disconnect. He wants his Cabinet members to be themselves, "say what you want to say," he told reporters Friday in New York. "I may be right, they may be right."
But despite that breezy dismissal, the differences laid bare in a week of confirmation hearings raise questions about whether Trump will roll over his Cabinet on immigration, Russia, national security and more, bend to his top advisers' stated convictions or watch them backtrack from pronouncements that may be helping them win Senate approval.
It's a team of rivals, with this twist: The mercurial Trump can be a rival to himself.
---
Report says Chicago police violated civil rights for years
CHICAGO (AP) — The Justice Department on Friday laid bare years of civil rights violations by Chicago police, blasting the nation's second-largest department for using excessive force that included shooting at people who did not pose a threat and using stun guns on others only because they refused to follow commands.
The report was issued after a yearlong investigation sparked by the 2014 death of a black teenager who was shot 16 times by a white officer. The federal investigation looked broadly at policing and concluded that officers were not sufficiently trained or supported and that many who were accused of misconduct were rarely investigated or disciplined.
The findings come just a week before a change in administration that could reorder priorities at the Justice Department. Under President Barack Obama, the government has conducted 25 civil rights investigations of police departments, including those in Cleveland, Baltimore and Seattle. President-elect Donald Trump's position on the federal review process is unclear. His nominee for attorney general has expressed reservations about the system, especially the reliance on courts to bring about changes.
Asked about the investigation's future, outgoing Attorney General Loretta Lynch said talks between Chicago and the government would go on regardless "of who is at the top of the Justice Department."
The federal government's recommendations follow an especially bloody year on Chicago streets. The city logged 762 homicides in 2016, the highest tally in 20 years and more than the combined total of the two largest U.S. cities — New York and Los Angeles.
---
Woman stolen at birth learns true identity; 'Momma' charged
WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — Stolen from a hospital just hours after she was born, an 18-year-old woman finally learned her true identity and was reunited Friday with her birth family, by video chat. The woman she thought was her mother was charged with her kidnapping.
Thanks to DNA analysis, the 18-year-old now knows her birth name: Kamiyah Mobley.
She's in good health but understandably overwhelmed, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said.
Gloria Williams, 51, was arrested at her home in Walterboro, South Carolina, early Friday on charges of kidnapping and interference with custody.
Mobley — who was raised under her given name, Alexis Manigo — was allowed to spend a few emotional moments with Williams on Friday. She cried "Momma" through the caged window of a security door after Williams waived extradition to Florida, according to WXJT-TV, which posted a video online (http://bit.ly/2j9vRO5).
---
Critics attacked, history revised as China nationalism rises
BEIJING (AP) — Writer Lu Yong had merely wanted to show support for a professor who had taken flak online for criticizing Mao Zedong, the founder of the communist state who died more than four decades ago.
Yet minutes after raising a sign to defend Deng Xiangchao's right to free speech, Lu found himself surrounded by a group of Mao supporters who grappled at his face. Other companions were punched and kicked.
Video taken hours later showed the Mao loyalists parading through the campus of eastern China's Jinan University with large banners while chanting "Down with Deng Xiangchao, down with traitors." Within days, Deng was forced to retire and stripped of his Communist Party titles. State media justified his dismissal.
Across China, a retrograde strain of populist nationalism is gaining strength as the ruling Communist Party intensifies its control over history and ideology. Those who question the party's interpretations find their careers and reputations threatened, while their persecutors receive tacit and sometimes outright support from the authorities.
"They are shutting down speech that's not aligned with the party," said Feng Chongyi, a China scholar at Sydney's University of Technology. "Populism and the manipulation of working class anger, combined with nationalism and xenophobia are the classic signs of Chinese totalitarianism."
---
US policy change on Cuban migrants leaves many stranded
PANAMA CITY (AP) — It took three months for Gabriel Marin and his wife, Yansiel, to make it from their home in eastern Cuba to this migrant shelter in Panama's capital. The goal was the United States and now the door that spurred their odyssey has slammed shut.
Hundreds of people like Marin were stranded in transit in South and Central America on Thursday when President Barack Obama ended the so-called "wet foot, dry foot" policy that since 1995 has created a path to legal residency for thousands of Cubans who touched U.S. soil.
Marin and his wife were among 53 Cuban migrants at the Caritas shelter in Panama's capital when the decision was announced. Most had arrived in recent weeks after slogging a similar route that involved a flight from Cuba to Guyana followed by traversing the jungles of Brazil, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia and finally a grueling hike across the Darien Gap into Panama.
"This has left us frozen, in total limbo, and sad because it wasn't worth risking everything, our lives," Marin, a 24-year-old cook wearing a Venezuelan soccer jersey said Thursday shortly after the news broke. Police in Peru near the Brazilian border had stolen $200 from them and now they were stuck.
"We can just wait and see what Trump can do," Marin said, holding out hope that President-elect Donald Trump could reverse the change as part of a desire to dismantle the recent detente between the U.S. and Cuba. "I have a bunch of cousins waiting for me in the United States."
---
'Distorted thinking' leads to lockup of 'Pillowcase Rapist'
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A notorious California serial rapist who muffled victims' screams with a pillowcase had his freedom revoked after his therapists said they were concerned about his fantasies and didn't think he had come to terms with his "distorted thinking."
Christopher Hubbart, who was dubbed the "Pillowcase Rapist" for sexually assaulting dozens of women between 1971 and 1982, was recommitted to Coalinga State Hospital for at least a year, Los Angeles prosecutors said Friday.
Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Richard Loftus Jr. sided in his opinion Thursday with treatment supervisors who said it was not safe for Hubbart to be free and that he needed more inpatient therapy after violating terms of his release by failing five lie detector tests about his "thoughts and fantasies."
Treatment supervisor Alan Stillman felt Hubbart was being deceptive with therapists and the polygraph examiner, including one effort to thwart an accurate exam with heavy breathing and other measures, the judge said.
"Ultimately, (Stillman) concluded (Hubbart) was 'not coming to grips with his distorted thinking,'" Loftus wrote after a two-day hearing this week.
---
Column: Geno proves again winning is not a sometime thing
Nobody wins all the time.
Geno Auriemma comes closer than just about anyone else, even if he gets only so much credit for it: nearly nine out of every 10 games UConn has played since he took over as coach at the start of the 1985 season are victories. Along the way, he's collected 11 NCAA championships, three Olympic golds, a spot in the Hall of Fame and so many record-book entries that the chapter on women's basketball looks like his resume.
He's likely to add another line Saturday, when the No. 1-ranked Huskies play at SMU with a chance to win their 91st game in a row and break a record they already own. It will draw in a considerably smaller audience this time than last. That says something about both Auriemma and the state of the sport.
The first time his program went 90 games without a loss — between 2008-10 — they wrested the Division I record of 88 straight from the UCLA men's basketball team and legend John Wooden. A women's college team going where no men had gone felt historic at the time. There was a national media swarm in tow and TV trucks clustered outside the last few stops.
This time, not so much.
