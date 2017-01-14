The Latest: Sanu grabs TD, Atlanta in control vs Seattle

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Pause

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health

2:32 Belleville mayor gives tour of City Hall renovations

1:00 Battling ice storm takes a lot of salt

1:14 Road crews keeping ahead of storm

3:20 Students wish school leaders a happy 'Honky Tonk Christmas'

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:11 Mascoutah High School ready to expand