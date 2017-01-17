Kentucky’s lone Democrat in Congress, Rep. Yarmuth, won’t attend Trump’s inauguration

1:51 Requests for Knitted Knockers grows after Dear Abby letter Pause

1:00 Wyatt just wants attention and prayers

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine

0:43 Multiple injuries reported in crash near Marissa

1:43 Collinsville High senior reaches out to students with disabilities

2:48 Center for Humanities aims to help heal a divided world

3:20 Students wish school leaders a happy 'Honky Tonk Christmas'

3:28 Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina talks 2017

2:12 Mexican restaurant owner uses grandma's mole recipe