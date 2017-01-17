Ex-deputy found not guilty of murder charge in Ohio shooting

1:22 Inside the beginning of the Manning trial Pause

3:00 White House describes 'stark difference' between Snowden and Manning cases

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:12 Trying to meet the growing need for Latino doctors in California

0:40 House fire in East St. Louis ends in fatality

0:37 Fatal fire on Market Avenue in East St. Louis

0:43 Multiple injuries reported in crash near Marissa

3:20 Students wish school leaders a happy 'Honky Tonk Christmas'

1:43 Collinsville High senior reaches out to students with disabilities