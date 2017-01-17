National

January 17, 2017 8:13 PM

Funeral services set for last man to walk on the moon

The Associated Press
HOUSTON

Funeral services are set for former astronaut Gene Cernan, the last person to have walked on the moon.

A statement issued Tuesday on behalf of Cernan's family says the funeral will be Jan. 24 at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston. A private burial with full military honors is scheduled later that day at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin.

Cernan died Monday at a Houston hospital of a variety of ailments. He was 82.

He commanded NASA's Apollo 17 mission to the moon in December 1972, becoming the last of a dozen men to walk on the moon.



