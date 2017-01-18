A gynecologist reached for the wrong liquid during an exam -- and...

3:36 Republican Convention highlights: Chris Christie, Ben Carson, Donald Trump Jr., Paul Ryan and Tiffany Trump Pause

3:24 Hidden Figures cast talks about the "human computers" at NASA

0:34 Authorities on scene of armed robbery at Belleville Dollar General

1:35 Belleville East basketball upsets No. 3 St. Mary's (Mo.)

3:20 Students wish school leaders a happy 'Honky Tonk Christmas'

0:40 House fire in East St. Louis ends in fatality

1:16 Prosecutor responds to call for DNA testing in 1983 murder case

1:57 Fifth-grader explains coding to school board members

3:05 Hidden Figures trailer