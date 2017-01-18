The Latest: Trump talked to husband of slain Orlando officer

2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk' Pause

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:15 "There really is a God," crash survivor says

1:05 Warm weather breaking up ice on Lake Whatcom and Lake Padden

1:56 Diversity Summit At SIUE

0:49 Metro-east girls headed to 2017 Irish Dancing World Championships

0:43 Multiple injuries reported in crash near Marissa

1:16 Prosecutor responds to call for DNA testing in 1983 murder case

2:00 Estes, Thomas connect to give East St. Louis playoff win