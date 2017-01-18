Earth smashes temperature record for the third straight year

3:24 Hidden Figures cast talks about the "human computers" at NASA Pause

0:34 Authorities on scene of armed robbery at Belleville Dollar General

2:48 Center for Humanities aims to help heal a divided world

1:35 Belleville East basketball upsets No. 3 St. Mary's (Mo.)

1:16 Prosecutor responds to call for DNA testing in 1983 murder case

0:40 House fire in East St. Louis ends in fatality

3:05 Hidden Figures trailer

1:21 O'Fallon police host Breakfast With Santa

0:43 Multiple injuries reported in crash near Marissa