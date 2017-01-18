Supreme Court appears of two minds on whether trademark rejection limits free speech

1:19 George H.W. Bush honored with Presidential Medal Of Freedom (2010) Pause

0:49 Metro-east girls headed to 2017 Irish Dancing World Championships

0:43 Multiple injuries reported in crash near Marissa

3:24 Hidden Figures cast talks about the "human computers" at NASA

1:16 Prosecutor responds to call for DNA testing in 1983 murder case

1:35 Belleville East basketball upsets No. 3 St. Mary's (Mo.)

0:34 Authorities on scene of armed robbery at Belleville Dollar General

2:48 Center for Humanities aims to help heal a divided world

3:20 Students wish school leaders a happy 'Honky Tonk Christmas'