He used Trump supporters’ mistrust of media to pull off a fake news masterpiece

0:38 Obama: We send our prayers and love to the Bushes Pause

1:19 George H.W. Bush honored with Presidential Medal Of Freedom (2010)

0:49 Metro-east girls headed to 2017 Irish Dancing World Championships

0:43 Multiple injuries reported in crash near Marissa

1:56 Diversity Summit At SIUE

3:24 Hidden Figures cast talks about the "human computers" at NASA

2:48 Center for Humanities aims to help heal a divided world

1:16 Prosecutor responds to call for DNA testing in 1983 murder case

1:35 Belleville East basketball upsets No. 3 St. Mary's (Mo.)