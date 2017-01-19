On eve of inauguration, Trump supporters, opponents clash outside 'DeploraBall'

0:53 Jury finds James Lopes sexually dangerous Pause

1:16 Prosecutor responds to call for DNA testing in 1983 murder case

0:57 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)

1:15 "There really is a God," crash survivor says

0:41 New St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert sworn in

2:41 LU-Belleville introduces new head football coach

1:11 Parolee who lived with judge charged with murder

3:04 Ron Duebbert ousts St. Clair County Circuit Judge John Baricevic

1:21 O'Fallon police host Breakfast With Santa