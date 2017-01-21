EXCLUSIVE: Whatever Trump does, Dreamers likely to be deported soon

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people' Pause

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

2:11 Thousands take part in Women's March on London

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

0:33 Downtown St. Louis Women's March

1:37 Women's March in downtown St. Louis

2:01 Maryville pharmacist makes customized medications

0:35 Fatal accident at North 79th and St. Clair Avenue