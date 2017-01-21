Journalist George Krimsky, who covered Manson arrest, dies

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people' Pause

3:34 Trump to CIA: 'I am 1000 percent with you'

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

1:37 Women's March in downtown St. Louis

5:00 Obama says farewell: Yes we did, Yes we can

2:01 Maryville pharmacist makes customized medications

0:35 Fatal accident at North 79th and St. Clair Avenue

1:47 Witness describes fatal rollover crash, ejections

5:00 Obama says farewell: Yes we did, Yes we can