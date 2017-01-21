White House decides crowd size matters — and slams media for reporting it

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people' Pause

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

1:37 Women's March in downtown St. Louis

5:00 Obama says farewell: Yes we did, Yes we can

2:01 Maryville pharmacist makes customized medications

0:33 Downtown St. Louis Women's March

1:47 Witness describes fatal rollover crash, ejections

0:35 Fatal accident at North 79th and St. Clair Avenue