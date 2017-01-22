18 dead amid reported tornadoes, other storms in the South

Margarita Morales, carries her possessions out of a house she shared with two other people after a tornado destroyed the residence, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Hattiesburg, Miss. The tornado was part of a wall of stormy weather traveling across the region, bringing with it rain and unstable conditions.
Rogelio V. Solis
AP Photo
A Brooks County Sheriff and officials block Highway 122 as power line workers repair a downed pole in the background Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, near Barney, Ga. The National Weather Service said Sunday that southern Georgia, northern Florida and the corner of southeastern Alabama could face "intense and long track" tornadoes, scattered damaging winds and large hail.
Phil Sears
AP Photo
Storm damage is seen at South Georgia Motorsports Park in Cecil, Ga., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency in seven counties that have suffered deaths, injuries and severe damage from weekend storms.
Brendan Farrington
AP Photo
Brendan Farrington
AP Photo
Jeff Bullard sits in what used to be the foyer of his home as his daughter, Jenny Bullard, looks through debris at their home that was damaged by a tornado, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Adel, Ga. Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Cook, that have suffered deaths, injuries and severe damage from weekend storms.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
Marilyn Bullard makes her way to her parents home that was damaged by a tornado, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Adel, Ga. Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Cook, that have suffered deaths, injuries and severe damage from weekend storms.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
People are reflected in a swimming pool as they work to clean up at a home that was damaged by a tornado, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Adel, Ga. Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Cook, that have suffered deaths, injuries and severe damage from weekend storms.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
Marilyn Bullard looks through her parents bedroom after the home was damaged by a tornado, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Adel, Ga. Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Cook, that have suffered deaths, injuries and severe damage from weekend storms.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
Jenny Bullard carries a pair of boats from her home that was damaged by a tornado, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Adel, Ga. Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Cook, that have suffered deaths, injuries and severe damage from weekend storms.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
Neighbor Jason Williams stands on the porch of a home belonging to Lamar Waters of Appling County, Ga., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. The roof from a shed which belonged to Waters was blown off early Sunday morning, damaging his chimney and wrapping itself around a tree just outside his home near Baxley, Ga. Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency in seven counties that have suffered deaths, injuries and severe damage from weekend storms.
Lewis Levine
AP Photo
Fallen trees sit near Zoar United Methodist Church that sustained damage to its steeple Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, near Baxley, Georgia. The National Weather Service said Sunday that southern Georgia, northern Florida and the corner of southeastern Alabama could face "intense and long track" tornadoes, scattered damaging winds and large hail.
Lewis Levine
AP Photo
Jenny Bullard carries a pair of boots from her home that was damaged by a tornado, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Adel, Ga. Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Cook, that have suffered deaths, injuries and severe damage from weekend storms.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
Marilyn Bullard walks through what used to be the living room of her parents home that was damaged by a tornado, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Adel, Ga.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
A woman holds a child while walking through a farm that was damaged by a tornado, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Adel, Ga.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
A tree branch went through the roof into the nursery at Lockhart Church of God in Lauderdale, Miss., when a tornado went through the area late Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
The Meridian Star via AP
Paula Merritt
A broom rests against a stool next to a demolished mobile home on Lockhart Trailer Court Road in Lauderdale, Miss., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. Several homes in Lauderdale County were damaged or destroyed after a tornado ripped through the area late Saturday.
The Meridian Star via AP
Paula Merritt
The Meridian Star via AP
Paula Merritt
Prince Kirkland, 1, of Hattiesburg takes a nap at the Forrest County Storm Shelter, in Hattiesburg, Miss., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. Kirkland and his family were displaced after a deadly tornado swept through the Hub City in the early hours of Saturday morning.
WDAM-TV, via AP
Ryan Moore
The porch is all that is left standing at a home on Lockhart Trailer Court Road in Lauderdale, Miss., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. Several homes in Lauderdale County were damaged or destroyed after a tornado ripped through the area late Saturday.
The Meridian Star via AP
Paula Merritt
A man walks through a farm that was damaged by a tornado, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Adel, Ga.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
A rooster walks by a damaged building on a farm that was hit by a tornado, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Adel, Ga.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
Ren, who only gave his first name, retrieves clothing from a damaged car parked at a home that was hit by a tornado, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Adel, Ga.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
Ren, who only gave his first name, cleans up at at a home that was damaged by a tornado, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Adel, Ga.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
A man walks by a row of trees that was damaged by a tornado, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Adel, Ga.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
The home of Jeff and Carla Bullard was destroyed by an apparent tornado Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Cook County, Ga. Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency in seven counties that have suffered deaths, injuries and severe damage from weekend storms.
Brendan Farrington
AP Photo
Friends and relatives help the Bullard family recover possessions after an apparent tornado destroyed their home Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Cook County, Ga.
Brendan Farrington
AP Photo
The remains of a house sit in a debris pile along Highway 122 as power line workers repair a downed line Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, near Barney, Ga. The National Weather Service said Sunday that southern Georgia, northern Florida and the corner of southeastern Alabama could face "intense and long track" tornadoes, scattered damaging winds and large hail.
Phil Sears
AP Photo
Jenny Bullard carries a pair of boots from her home that was damaged by a tornado, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Adel, Ga. Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Cook, that have suffered deaths, injuries and severe damage from weekend storms.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
At center, David Barnes, with Colquitt EMC, lunges backwards as a limb he has just cut snaps into the air from tension on downed power lines Sunday Jan. 22, 2017 in Valdosta, Ga. The National Weather Service said Sunday that southern Georgia, northern Florida and the corner of southeastern Alabama could face "intense and long track" tornadoes, scattered damaging winds and large hail.
Phil Sears
AP Photo
Terry Paramore works on his roof after a severe storm caused a tree to fall on his home, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Albany, Ga. Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Cook, that have suffered deaths, injuries and severe damage from weekend storms.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
Law enforcement officials search for residents to evacuate Sunday Jan. 22, 2017, at a trailer park in Adel, Ga. The National Weather Service said Sunday that southern Georgia, northern Florida and the corner of southeastern Alabama could face "intense and long track" tornadoes, scattered damaging winds and large hail.
Phil Sears
AP Photo
Garrett Wooten, right, with the Decatur County Sheriff's Office, looks for residents to evacuate Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at a trailer park in Adel, Ga. Emergency responders rushed to answer new reports of deaths and injuries Sunday evening in southern Georgia as violent storms already blamed for killing more than a dozen of people in the Southeast continued to inflict destruction.
Phil Sears
AP Photo
Ken, who asked not to give his full name, works to remove a tree that fell near his home after a severe storm, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Albany, Ga. Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Cook, that have suffered deaths, injuries and severe damage from weekend storms.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
Sandra and her husband Ken stand near a tree that fell outside their home after a severe storm, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Albany, Ga. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Cook, that have suffered deaths, injuries and severe damage from weekend storms.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
Sandra calls for her cat near a tree that fell in her yard after a severe storm, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Albany, Ga. Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Cook, that have suffered deaths, injuries and severe damage from weekend storms.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
Sumter Utilities worker Kenny Morgan waits in his bucket in front of the remains of a Valdosta Plant Co. building Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Adel, Ga. Emergency responders rushed to answer new reports of deaths and injuries Sunday evening in southern Georgia as violent storms already blamed for killing more than a dozen of people in the Southeast continued to inflict destruction.
Phil Sears
AP Photo
Sumter Utilities workers restore power line as the remains of a mobile home sit alongside Plant Farm Road on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Adel, Ga. Emergency responders rushed to answer new reports of deaths and injuries Sunday evening in southern Georgia as violent storms already blamed for killing more than a dozen of people in the Southeast continued to inflict destruction.
Phil Sears
AP Photo
Ken, who asked not to give his full name, walks his property after a severe storm passed by his home Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Albany, Ga. Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Cook, that have suffered deaths, injuries and severe damage from weekend storms.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
Sumter Utilities worker Cole Eubanks throw a part up to co-worker Kenny Morgan in front of the remains of a Valdosta Plant Co. building Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Adel, Ga. Emergency responders rushed to answer new reports of deaths and injuries Sunday evening in southern Georgia as violent storms already blamed for killing more than a dozen of people in the Southeast continued to inflict destruction.
Phil Sears
AP Photo
A Sumter Utilities worker lines up a drill for a new power pole amidst a stand of snapped trees Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Adel, Ga. Emergency responders rushed to answer new reports of deaths and injuries Sunday evening in southern Georgia as violent storms already blamed for killing more than a dozen of people in the Southeast continued to inflict destruction.
Phil Sears
AP Photo
