He fell asleep on the subway, then found himself on fire, his assailant laughing at him

For Piotr Olszewski, a quick doze on the New York subway turned into a near-bonfire as a teenager set him ablaze as he slept, according to media reports.
Olszewski, 30, was returning home to Brooklyn from a friend’s house at around 2:30 a.m. Friday, per CBS New York, when he boarded a train car with just one other passenger, 18-year-old Christopher Jackson.
Olszewski told the New York Post he noticed that Jackson was staring at him after they got on at the same stop and continued on their trip.
“I felt a little nervous, but still fell asleep,” he told the Post.
As the train pulled into a station, Olszewski woke up to a burning sensation on his left arm.
“I just woke up and felt mad heat,” Olszewski told the Post. “Something was burning. I looked down and I saw I was on fire.”
As Olszewski attempted to put out the fire with his bare hands, Jackson did not leave the scene, he said. Instead, the teenager pulled out his phone and began to record his victim, laughing and smiling. When Olszewski stumbled out onto the platform of the station, still on fire, two subway employees smelled the burning fabric and flesh and ran over to help while the train stayed put, per the New York Daily News.
Robert Turner and Duane Sorrentino told the Daily News they first thought Olszewski was disheveled and homeless, but as they got closer, they noticed what they first thought was insulation.
“It was actually the feathers from the victim’s coat,” Sorrentino said.
Still, Jackson never left the scene and kept laughing and bragging about the crime while on his cell phone, the two men said. Finally, when police arrived, Jackson allegedly pretended he did not understand what was going on, per the Daily News.
However, Turner alerted police to what he had seen, and they quickly took Jackson into custody. CBS New York reports he has previously been charged with arson on three other occasions. He now faces charges of assault, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and arson, per the Post. The Daily News reports that he is being held on $50,000 bail.
Olszewski told CBS New York he hopes Jackson receives jail time.
“It’s not safe, people getting pushed onto the tracks. You know what I mean? Stabbed, robbed and now me catching on fire. Ridiculous,” he said.
Comments