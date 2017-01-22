AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EST

2:39 Sister and brother centenarians party like they're 99 Pause

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

1:39 Why you should take care of your mental health

1:28 Longtime Signal Hill fire chief retires

1:33 Homeless people to get help

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:16 Prosecutor responds to call for DNA testing in 1983 murder case

3:00 Upgrades coming to area Wehrenberg theaters

1:37 Women's March in downtown St. Louis