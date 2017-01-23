Two men were arguing about Trump. One is now missing an ear

1:00 Women's marches pop up all over the U.S. Pause

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

7:26 Black in Obama's White House

1:39 Why you should take care of your mental health

3:00 Upgrades coming to area Wehrenberg theaters

1:28 Longtime Signal Hill fire chief retires

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March.

1:21 O'Fallon police host Breakfast With Santa