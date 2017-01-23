Trump fires up English-only debate with missing WhiteHouse.gov Spanish page

1:37 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare Pause

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

3:29 Policing the fashion picks from Trump's inauguration day

1:22 Trump protesters hit with pepper spray on Inauguration Day

1:30 Trump family arrives at St. John's Church

1:47 Chief Justice Roberts: Too much politics in Senate confirmations for Supreme Court nominees

0:31 Anti-Trump protesters march before dance break on Inauguration Day

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

1:18 Protesters take to streets of D.C. on inauguration day