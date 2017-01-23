'The windows exploded': Storm death toll at 20 in the South

1:20 Rock Hill man pleads guilty in 2015 crime spree; prosecutors say he shot wrong man Pause

0:24 Windy day peels stone from 12-story building

0:36 Fire Chief Stephen Robbins talks about residential fire in Cahokia

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:07 Edwardsville football coach talks playoff loss to Glenbard West

3:00 Upgrades coming to area Wehrenberg theaters

1:37 Women's March in downtown St. Louis

1:16 Prosecutor responds to call for DNA testing in 1983 murder case

3:35 Cardinals star pitcher Adam Wainwright talks about his injuries