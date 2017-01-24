‘Murder gives me a high unlike any other’: Teen’s diary leads to 15-year sentence

3:12 2017 Oscars nominees: Best film, actor, actress and other top categories Pause

1:56 Watch the movie trailer for 'Moonlight'

1:35 Watch the movie trailer for 'La La Land'

1:20 Rock Hill man pleads guilty in 2015 crime spree; prosecutors say he shot wrong man

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality

0:36 Fire Chief Stephen Robbins talks about residential fire in Cahokia

1:33 Homeless people to get help

0:24 Windy day peels stone from 12-story building

1:21 East St. Louis junior talks impressive performance against O'Fallon