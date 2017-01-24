There was $20 million hidden in a bed, but he can’t get bail

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare' Pause

2:00 Lindenwood senior receives Martin Luther King Jr. Award

1:47 Witness describes fatal rollover crash, ejections

1:45 Mother, daughter win same cheerleading state title - 20 years apart

2:57 SIUE students protest on Inauguration Day

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:35 Fatal accident at North 79th and St. Clair Avenue

1:28 Highland Christmas Lights Contest Winners

1:21 East St. Louis junior talks impressive performance against O'Fallon