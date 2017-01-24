Sheriff: Suspect shot during undercover drug operation

1:20 Rock Hill man pleads guilty in 2015 crime spree; prosecutors say he shot wrong man Pause

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

2:00 Lindenwood senior receives Martin Luther King Jr. Award

1:45 Mother, daughter win same cheerleading state title - 20 years apart

1:21 East St. Louis junior talks impressive performance against O'Fallon

1:51 Althoff's Jordan Goodwin plays through injury against Centralia

1:47 Witness describes fatal rollover crash, ejections

0:35 Fatal accident at North 79th and St. Clair Avenue