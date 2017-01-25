Illinois Senate skips planned budget vote, returns Thursday

0:55 Sheriff's Department investigates homicide inside marijuana grow house Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:26 Claire Ryann, 4, and dad sing 'You've Got a Friend In Me'

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

1:27 St. Clair County officials join forces for two tax referenda

1:17 Unrest in Ferguson, Mo., inspires artist's work

0:40 Illinois 157 bridge now partially open

2:58 Father McGivney coach and team talk about first varsity basketball season