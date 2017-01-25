Obama ordered a crack dealer freed. Masked gunmen stormed in and executed him first

1:41 Woman accused of killing husband says little at court hearing Pause

0:36 Rep. Chris Corley suggests Confederate flag be replaced with a white flag of surrender

3:13 New details of S.C. lawmaker beating his wife revealed by prosecutor in court

4:56 S.C. Rep. Chris Corley posts bond on domestic violence and gun charges

1:53 911 call from domestic incident involving S.C. legislator Chris Corley

1:36 Maroons senior leads Belleville West over East

1:45 Mother, daughter win same cheerleading state title - 20 years apart

0:48 Students celebrate National Lutheran Schools Week

2:28 Althoff's Jordan Goodwin sets school scoring record