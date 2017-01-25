This girl will melt your heart singing ‘You’ve Got a Friend in Me’ with her dad

This singing toddler from Utah can out-cute the all the puppies and kittens on the internet.
You may have already heard Claire Ryann, 4, belt out tunes like “Part of Your World” from Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” — her debut was about a year ago on YouTube.
Commenters tend to agree: Her performances are “so beautiful,” are so cute and occasionally even move listeners to tears.
The toddler’s latest recording was posted to YouTube on Jan. 17 and has already garnered more than 3 million views.
In it, Claire sings “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” with her dad, Dave Crosby, while he plays the guitar. Her dad sings the first verse, Claire sings the second verse and eventually the two sing together.
One YouTube commenter suggests, “Can you put it on spotify??” Maybe someday, but for now fans can listen to Claire sing on YouTube or on iTunes.
Comments