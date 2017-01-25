Howard Graves, former Associated Press bureau chief, dies

1:25 Trump goes to Mexico, doesn't ask them to pay for the wall Pause

0:55 Sheriff's Department investigates homicide inside marijuana grow house

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:27 Pokemon Go players explain how to play

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

0:40 Illinois 157 bridge now partially open

1:17 Unrest in Ferguson, Mo., inspires artist's work

3:03 Shiloh trustees debate 'Red Barn' renovation