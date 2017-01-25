2nd girl says she was abused by a father and son on trial

2:26 Claire Ryann, 4, and dad sing 'You've Got a Friend In Me' Pause

0:55 Sheriff's Department investigates homicide inside marijuana grow house

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

4:55 Cab driver doesn't recognize passenger, calls Elway greatest QB ever

0:40 Illinois 157 bridge now partially open

1:17 Unrest in Ferguson, Mo., inspires artist's work

3:03 Shiloh trustees debate 'Red Barn' renovation

2:28 Althoff's Jordan Goodwin sets school scoring record

1:28 Highland Christmas Lights Contest Winners