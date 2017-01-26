Donald Trump’s middle-of-the-night smart phone use is pretty common

3:00 Women's March in Sacramento draws thousands Pause

1:27 Pokemon Go players explain how to play

1:41 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)

1:40 Local entertainer Bob Tyler retires after nearly 70 years

0:45 Mom found 'better place' to go than Trump's America

2:32 O'Fallon McKendree Metro Rec Plex opens soon

2:58 Father McGivney coach and team talk about first varsity basketball season

2:21 Summit aims to make St. Clair County a healthier place to live

1:27 St. Clair County officials join forces for two tax referenda