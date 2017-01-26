Border wall will be funded by 20 percent tax on Mexican goods, Trump spokesman says

0:55 Sheriff's Department investigates homicide inside marijuana grow house Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

2:04 Illinois senator says shrink government instead of growing taxes

0:41 New St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert sworn in

1:40 Local entertainer Bob Tyler retires after nearly 70 years

2:52 Belleville sixth-grader bowls a perfect 300 game at Bel-Air Bowl