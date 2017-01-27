0:22 Man pardoned by Obama killed by masked men at halfway house Pause

0:45 Mom found 'better place' to go than Trump's America

2:52 Belleville sixth-grader bowls a perfect 300 game at Bel-Air Bowl

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:41 New St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert sworn in

2:56 Belleville East grad scores 14 for Tennessee State in win over SIUE

1:39 Why you should take care of your mental health

0:26 Trump on cancelled meeting with Mexico's president

1:16 Prosecutor responds to call for DNA testing in 1983 murder case