3 Amtrak workers in fatal crash had used drugs, investigators report

0:45 Mom found 'better place' to go than Trump's America Pause

2:52 Belleville sixth-grader bowls a perfect 300 game at Bel-Air Bowl

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

2:56 Belleville East grad scores 14 for Tennessee State in win over SIUE

0:41 New St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert sworn in

1:39 Why you should take care of your mental health

2:58 Father McGivney coach and team talk about first varsity basketball season

0:43 Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television

1:28 Highland Christmas Lights Contest Winners