The US rejected a ship of Jewish refugees, and a Twitter bot is telling their stories

1:29 Signal Hill Fire Department changing its dispatch protocol Pause

1:46 The Grille at The Mansion

0:52 I spy with my home surveillance eye, a criminal

0:57 Fire at Miracle Tabernacle church in Washington Park, IL

0:41 New St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert sworn in

0:45 Mom found 'better place' to go than Trump's America

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

2:56 Belleville East grad scores 14 for Tennessee State in win over SIUE

2:58 Father McGivney coach and team talk about first varsity basketball season