Family searching for a missing loved one finds two other dead bodies instead

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body Pause

1:41 StagePlay Learning owner talks about theatre class offerings

2:22 U.S. Air Force changing tattoo policy

0:42 Capt. Timothy Tyler, commander of Illinois State Police District 11

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:28 O'Fallon senior talks basketball win over Collinsville

1:27 St. Clair County officials join forces for two tax referenda

1:20 Triple stabbing murders at Belleville salon get charges 11 years later

1:10 Making perfect pour-over coffee