Veterans angry Trump refugee ban includes Iraq interpreters who risked their lives

1:41 StagePlay Learning owner talks about theatre class offerings Pause

2:22 U.S. Air Force changing tattoo policy

0:42 Capt. Timothy Tyler, commander of Illinois State Police District 11

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:28 O'Fallon senior talks basketball win over Collinsville

1:27 St. Clair County officials join forces for two tax referenda

1:21 Man who can't sweat? He doesn't sweat it

4:13 Cardinals GM John Mozeliak and manager Mike Matheny talk season

1:16 Prosecutor responds to call for DNA testing in 1983 murder case