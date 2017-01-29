AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EST

0:53 Washington Park house nearly destroyed by fire Pause

2:22 U.S. Air Force changing tattoo policy

0:42 Capt. Timothy Tyler, commander of Illinois State Police District 11

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

8:36 Want a tour of the new St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon?

1:28 O'Fallon senior talks basketball win over Collinsville

1:41 StagePlay Learning owner talks about theatre class offerings

2:52 Belleville sixth-grader bowls a perfect 300 game at Bel-Air Bowl

1:18 New Rec Plex brings exclusive elements to O'Fallon facility