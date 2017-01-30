2 Southwest Baptist students dismissed over abuse claims

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban Pause

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

2:43 Protests against immigration ban at J.F.K.

1:24 White House: TPP was not putting U.S. interest first

1:00 White House says hiring freeze respects the American tax payer

0:34 Local attorney plans protest in downtown Belleville

1:52 Former Edwardsville cop pleads guilty to multiple burglaries

1:54 A new direction for science, technology, engineering and math education